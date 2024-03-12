India News | PM to Participate in 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat', to Lay Foundation Stone of 3 Semiconductor Facilities

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' and lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore on Wednesday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister will also address the youth across the country on the occasion, read an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Also Read | Free Haleem Offer by Hyderabad Hotel Triggers Chaos, Police Lathi-Charge To Disperse Crowd (Watch Video).

"It has been the vision of the Prime Minister to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, fostering the creation of employment opportunities for the nation's youth. In line with this vision, the foundation stone is being laid for the Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat; the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam; and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand, Gujarat," the statement read.

The Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India. With a total investment of over Rs. 91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country.

Also Read | Central Government Notifies New Marketing Code for Pharma Companies; Prohibits From Offering Gifts, Travel Facilities to Healthcare Professionals.

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

"The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of about Rs 7,500 crore," it added.

Through these facilities, the semiconductor ecosystem will be strengthened and will get a firm footing in India. These units will also provide employment to thousands of youth in the semiconductor industry as well as catalyse employment generation in related sectors like electronics, telecom, etc.

The programme will witness massive participation of youngsters including thousands of college students, along with leaders from the Semiconductor Industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)