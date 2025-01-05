New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects on Monday at around 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

"In a key move to further boost connectivity in the region, Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Jammu Railway Division. He will also inaugurate the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana and lay the foundation stone of Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway," the PMO stated.

Creation of the Jammu Railway Division, with 742.1 KM comprising Pathankot - Jammu - Udhampur - Srinagar - Baramulla, Bhogpur Sirwal - Pathankot, Batala - Pathankot and Pathankot to Joginder Nagar sections, will significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding regions, fulfilling the long pending aspiration of the people and improving connectivity to other parts of India.

It will create employment opportunities, infrastructure development, promote tourism and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

Charlapalli New Terminal Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri District of Telangana has been developed as a new coaching terminal along with provision of second entry with a cost of around Rs 413 crore.

This environment friendly terminal, having good passenger amenities, will ease congestion on the existing coaching terminals in the city like Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway. It will improve connectivity in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and nearby areas and lead to the overall socio-economic development of the region, the release added. (ANI)

