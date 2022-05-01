New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to India's athletes participating at the Deaflympics in Brazil and said the country is cheering for its contingent.

The 24th Summer Deaflympics will be held in Brazil's Caxias Do Sul from May 1 to 15.

"India is cheering for our contingent at the Deaflympics 2021 which commence today. Best wishes to all our talented athletes," Modi said in a tweet.

"I was really touched by their gesture of visiting the National War Memorial before heading to the games," the prime minister said, tagging a tweet by the Sports Authority of India.

In the tweet, the Sports Authority of India stated that Team India has sent its biggest ever contingent to the games and before leaving for Brazil the contingent visited the National War Memorial.

The Deaflympics, also known as Deaflympiad, are a periodic series of multi-sport events sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee in which deaf athletes compete at an elite level.

