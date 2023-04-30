Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 30 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme is an indication of how a leader can motivate a nation through his words.

Khan, at a special event held at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, said the radio programme of the Prime Minister was a "smooth flow of thoughts from the heart, touching the hearts of Indians everywhere".

"The Prime Minister's musings on development, progress, education, welfare, and a host of other matters have inspired our people like never before and awakened them towards the realm of positive action," he said.

The Kerala Governor said the radio programme has been lending voice to the desires, dreams and optimism of over 130 crore Indians which was almost one sixth of humanity.

"Mann Ki Baat has been a tonic to stimulate the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'," he said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, who also attended the special event here, said there was no similar programme in the history of the world where the head of a government interacted directly with the people for such a long time.

"Earlier in the last century, Franklin Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States had regularly broadcast Fireside chats to communicate his proposals directly to the American public, but they are known to have numbered only around 30. Mann Ki Baat, which touches a century today, is a testimony to how much a leader can motivate a nation into action through his inspiring words," the Minister said.

He also pointed out that Kerala featured several times in the Mann ki Baat and it enabled us to know the greatness of the common people amongst us who live life in a different way.

Padma Shri awardees Lakshmikutty Amma, Dr C I Isaac, former DGP T P Senkumar, former Vice Chancellors Dr G Gopakumar, Dr Jansi James, actor Menaka, director Major Ravi, playback singer G Venugopal, Bharatiya Vicharakendram director R Sanjay were among others present on the occasion.

The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat was screened live at the event with Governor Khan also inaugurating a special exhibition curated by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).

