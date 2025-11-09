New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on US President Donald Trump's recent statements and the government's failure to resolve issues with China remain major concerns ahead of the upcoming Parliament session.

The Congress leader said that there are many issues, including SIR, rate of economic growth, unemployment and President Trump's repeated claims of mediation in resolving the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Announces 12-Hour Water Shutdown on November 11 for Major Repair and Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ramesh said, "A major issue will be the SIR issue. The Prime Minister's silence on Trump's statements is a major issue. The current relationship with China is unresolved. There hasn't been a border agreement with China. We haven't returned to the previous situation. Negotiations are being held between the two countries based on the new normal that China has established."

He further added that economic challenges continue to burden the country, citing slow growth, unemployment, and inaction from the government despite repeated demands from the Opposition.

Also Read | PM Kisan 21st Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 21st Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme? Check Details.

"There are many such issues regarding the economy, the rate of economic growth, GDP, unemployment is a major issue. There is no shortage of issues. We keep issuing notices again and again, but no action is ever taken on them. The government does whatever it wants," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader's remarks come after the government announced on Saturday that the winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to December 19.

Jairam Ramesh said the Session is "unusually delayed and truncated" and asked, "what is the government running away from?".

Talking with ANI, Jairam Ramesh said the winter session is usually convened between November 20 and 23 and continues untill December 24.

"I was very surprised that this winter session was called so late. It's usually convened between November 20th and 23rd, and 24th December, lasting three to four weeks. I was surprised that this time the session will begin on December 1st and last only 15 days... I don't understand what the government is running away from," he said.

Taking a dig at the government, he said sessions are shortened before elections and asked if the Lok Sabha polls are coming.

"Is the session being shortened because of Delhi's pollution? Is there no legislation or bill? Is there no topic for debate?... They just want to end it as a formality as quickly as possible. This is the first time we've seen this... Yes, sessions are shortened before elections, so does this indicate that the Lok Sabha elections are coming? he asked.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in a post on X in his response to Ramesh's remarks said Congress should not "create obstacles for other sincere MPs" keen to take part in the debate.

"As if Congress leaders are interested in running Parliament Session! But I will never get tired of repeatedly appealing the Congress Party to participate in the Parliament debates and discussions and also not to create obstacles for other sincere MPs. Let Parliament function," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)