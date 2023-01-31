Baripada (Odisha), Jan 31 (PTI) A local court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 11 years old minor girl in 2017.

Mayurbhanj Special POCSO Court Judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Khetra Munda, said Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.

The court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the victim minor girl as compensation.

The incident took place in Orium village near Thakurmunda on November 7, 2017 when the minor girl was playing near her home.

Munda took her to nearby forest where he raped her. Family member lodged FIR in the Thakurmunda Police Station following which a case under section 6 of POCSO Act and other sections of the IPC was registered.

Police arrested the accused Khetra Munda. The judgement was based on the statement of victim and 20 witnesses besides a medical report, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik said.

