Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Police have arrested five people for brandishing rifles and firing in the air on a stretch of road in Indirapuram after a video of the incident went viral on social media, officials said on Monday.

In the video clip, an SUV can be seen parked on the roadside while its occupants are consuming liquor, playing loud music and dancing, DCP, Trans Hindon, Deeksha Sharma told mediapersons.

Taking cognizance of the video, which has been shot on the Indirapuram elevated road and doing the rounds on social media for the last two days, police identified the SUV's owner through its registration number, officials said.

Raja Chowdhary, the owner of the car, was arrested on Sunday. During questioning, he revealed the names of four others in the video, police said.

Chowdhary owns two gymnasiums in Ghaziabad, police said, adding that two of the arrested -- Santosh Thakur and Arun Chauhan -- work as security guards in his gyms and were brandishing .315 bore rifles in the video.

Recommendation letters for cancellation of their arms licences have been sent to Kannauj and Etawah districts from where it were issued, the DCP added.

The other two culprits have been identified as Rohit Sethi and Akash Sirohi, the DCP said.

