Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a convict, who was absconding since the last six months after being released on parole, in Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Tuesday.

Idris was released on parole during Covid lockdown last year, SHO Brijendra Singh Rawat said.

Also Read | Google To Launch 'Pixel Pass' Subscription To Take On Apple One: Report.

He had not surrendered before the police after the parole period ended.

The convict was arrested on Monday evening, the SHO added.

Also Read | Karnataka Rains: Heavy Rainfall To Continue in Bengaluru and Other Parts Till October 15 Due to Cyclonic Circulation Over Arabian Sea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)