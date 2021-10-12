Bengaluru, October 12: Karnataka braces for more rains this week due to a cyclonic circulation over the East Arabian Sea and trough passing in between the southern state. Heavy rainfall continued to lash Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, throwing life out of gear in many regions. In its weather forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Bengaluru, stating heavy rainfall for October 11 and 12. Bengaluru has also reported water logging in several parts of the city, including Kempegowda International Airport, where passengers took the help of a tractor to catch the flight.

Moreover, an alert has been sounded in several other regions like Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Tumkur, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru Ramanagara, Kolar, Kodagu Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag and Vijaypura, for October 11 and 12. All three coastal districts Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada are expected to receive heavy rainfall on October 13-15. Bengaluru Rains: Kempegowda International Airport Flooded As Rain Lashes City, Passengers Take Tractor To Catch Flight in Time; Watch Videos.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over East-central Arabian Sea and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height and is very likely to persist during the next two days and an east-west trough at lower levels runs from cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea to cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea.

In the wake of the current weather conditions, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over southern peninsular India during the next 5 days. "Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu and isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during 12th-16th October 2021", the IMD said.

