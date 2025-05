Gurugram, May 17 (PTI) Twenty-three Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living without valid documents were arrested during a raid at a brick kiln in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Saturday.

Four men, six women, and 13 minors were working as labourers at the brick kiln in Baajdaka village, they said.

According to a Nuh police spokesperson, the raid was conducted on the basis of a tip-off. Preliminary investigation revealed that they were staying in the district without any legal documents.

The process to ascertain how and when they entered India is underway. Action is being taken against them as per law, the spokesperson said.

The police have also appealed to brick kiln owners and local business operators to ensure mandatory police verification of their employees.

Such action against illegal intruders will continue in the district, the official said.

