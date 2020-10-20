Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested nine people from Indore in connection with betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Three bookies were arrested from a hideout under Khajrana Police Station while six students were arrested from an area under Tukoganj Police Station.

"Three bookies were arrested by the police under Khajrana Police Station for betting on IPL matches on Monday. The accused are natives of Katni and were betting on the matches from Indore," Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Verma said.

"The accounts of lakhs of rupees, one laptop, 12 mobile phones and thousands of rupees cash has been recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused have been charged under the Gambling Act, IT Act and Section 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he added.

The Deputy Inspector of Tukoganj Police Station Satyendra Singh Sisodia said that six students were arrested for betting on Monday.

"Police recovered seven mobile phones, one LED TV and Rs 2,450 cash from their possession. All the accused are students who have come to Indore from outside and became bookies due to shortage of money," Sisodia said. (ANI)

