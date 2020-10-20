Patna, October 20: The electoral contest in Danapur Vidhan Sabha seat in Bihar, which will go to polls in the second phase of the state assembly elections 2020, is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). According to the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, voting to elect the new MLA from Danapur will be held on November 3. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

The Danapur assembly seat is currently represented by BJP leader Asha Devi. The BJP reposed faith in Asha Devi and has renominated her. To wrest the seat from the BJP, the RJD has fielded Rit Lal Ray. In 2015, RJD's Raj Kishore Yadav lost the election from Danapur. BJP's Asha Devi is also backed by the Janata Dal (United) under the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties. Similarly, the RJD has formed Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance with the Congress and Left party. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Besides Danapur, 93 other seats in Bihar will also go to polls in the second phase. The last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. Nominations were scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19. Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats.

The results will be declared on November 10. According to an opinion poll conducted by IANS-C Voter, the BJP-JDU combine may win 151 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, whereas the Mahagathbandhan is likely to get 74 seats.

