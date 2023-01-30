New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): A team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), South West District has busted a syndicate involved in the dismantling of stolen high-end cars. The Four accused persons who were involved in the nexus have been arrested by the police.

The owner, cutting laborers and transporter of the group were identified as Lucky, Safeek, Majim Ali and Ram Sanjeevan aged 36, 21, 25 and 62 respectively and have been arrested. More than 50 major dismantled scraps of the stolen cars have been recovered from Godown and 2 cases of car theft have been solved so far.

One accused Ashish who is the brother (Cousin) of accused Lucky is the mastermind of the whole nexus and presently undergoing treatment in a Hospital in Delhi for acute leukemia (Blood Cancer).

On 8 January 2023, complainant Swapan Roy reported the theft of his Toyota Innova Crysta car from Anand Niketan, South Campus, Delhi and a case U/s 379 IPC was got registered at PS South Campus, Delhi.

Keeping in view of increasing incidents of car thefts and following the directions of senior officers, to work on each case of MV theft in the district, a team of AATS/SWD was specifically tasked and CCTV footage of each car theft case were being checked and the route of the car was being pursued.

Accordingly, the team members of AATS were working relentlessly. The team visited the spot and pursued the stolen car on CCTV cameras and which lead the team to Alipur, Outer North District about 40 Kms from the spot. Further, manual intelligence was also developed in the nearby area and the team succeeded to identify a godown in the Makhmelpur Village farm area, Alipur Delhi.

Accordingly, a team was formed and conducted a raid at said godown on the intervening night of 17 and 18 January and four persons were apprehended, while they were cutting and dismantling one stolen car Hyundai Creta. On checking, the said car was found stolen.

From the search of godown, more than 50 parts (engine, glass, doors, etc) of the cars and two chassis (one Creta and one Fortuner), Gas cutter and instruments to cut and dismantle the cars were recovered. From the recovered items, 2 cases have been connected so far.

The accused persons have been arrested in the case and the Front glass having the bar code of the car and parking sticker issued by the RWA has been affected from the godown. On interrogation of arrested accused persons, it has been revealed that accused Lucky runs the whole godown for his cousin Ashish, who is a blood cancer patient and admitted to a private hospital in Delhi. All the accused persons have been taken on police custody remand and efforts are going on to affect the remaining recovery and arrest of the co-accused persons. (ANI)

