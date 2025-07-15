Bareilly (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Police has booked a school teacher after a video of him singing a song, some parts of which mentions the Kanwar Yatra, surfaced online, according to officials.

Police lodged an FIR against the teacher at MGM Inter College, Bareilly on Monday night.

In a purported video of the incident, the teacher is heard singing a song in front of students, asking them "not to bring kanwars", instead "go light the lamp of knowledge".

"Kanwar leke mat jana, tum gyan ka deep jalana, manavta ke seva karke tum sachche manav ban jaana (Don't bring kanwars, go light the lamp of knowledge, serve humanity and become a true human)," he sings.

A corporator, local BJP leaders and members of local Hindu organisation Mahakal Seva Samiti met police officials and filed a complaint against the teacher and demanded action.

Circle Officer of Baherhi, Arun Kumar Singh, said police then lodged an FIR against the teacher, Rajneesh Gangwar, on Monday night under Section 353 (2) (making statement containing false information, rumour or alarming news) of the BNS.

The Kanway Yatra, an annual pilgrimmage, is being held this year between July 11 and July 23.

Bareilly's District Inspector of Schools Dr Ajit Kumar Singh said the teacher's intention was not bad ad that someone has "deliberately" posted the video during the month of Sawan as the video is old.

He said an inquiry was conducted regarding the video and a clarification was also taken from the teacher.

