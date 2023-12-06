Hamirpur (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A police constable and his brother drowned after falling in a sewer tank near their house in Sumerpur area here on Wednesday, police said.

Lal Bahadur Kushwaha (28), posted at Kaushambi police station, and his brother Ram Sewak Kushwaha (35) were standing on the tank in their village when its roof collapsed, Station House Officer of Sumerpur police station Ram Asre Saroj said.

The duo was pulled out a few hours later and taken to nearby government hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors, Saroj said.

Lal Bahadur Kushwaha was on leave, the police officer said.

