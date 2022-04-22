Machilipatnam (AP), Apr 21 (PTI) The Krishna District Police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested 25 people and seized from them over 900 litres of illicit liquor, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said 23,000 litres of black jaggery wash has been destroyed and 40 cases have been filed in three days.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson on Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive, Says ‘Always Raise Difficult Issues’.

Police forces conducted a massive search operation in Machilipatnam rural and Pedana rural areas and seized illicit liquor and destroyed jaggery wash, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)