Dehradun, May 10 (PTI) The police have intensified inspections of railway and bus stations across Uttarakhand after a letter threatening to blow up six railway stations in the state was received recently, officials said on Tuesday.

The letter was sent to the superintendent of Roorkee railway station on Saturday.

The letter, which was written by a man who introduced himself as the commander of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, threatened to blow up Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Najibabad, Laksar and Roorkee railway stations, officials said.

Written in poor Hindi, it also threatened to blow up Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temples in Haridwar, an official said requesting anonymity.

Though it appears to be a hoax, as similar letters have been received by authorities in the past, nothing is being left to chance as the Char Dham yatra is underway, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

All precautionary measures are being taken, he said.

The Roorkee railway station superintendent had received a threat letter like this in April, 2019 as well after which the security of the targeted railway stations had been stepped up.

