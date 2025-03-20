Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) The police on Thursday said they are investigating the death of a techie who allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of his office building a day ago in New Town area near here.

The 50-year-old deceased, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, worked in a multinational consulting and outsourcing firm.

Police said that initial findings suggest suicide, but all possible angles are being investigated.

According to his colleagues, Bhattacharjee started working as usual on Wednesday but appeared disturbed.

Around 3 pm, security guards heard a loud thud outside the building and upon reaching there, found him lying face down in a pool of blood, police said.

Bhattacharjee, a resident of Mudiali in south Kolkata, left behind his wife and two children.

