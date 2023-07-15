Medchal(Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Police arrested a person for possessing illegal fire arms at Cherlapally in Medchal district of Telangana on Friday.

Police said they recovered a countrymade firearm and three live rounds from the accused.

"On Friday, officers from Malkajgiri Special Operations Team, along with Cherlapally police, apprehended one person, identified as Yogender Rajput, a resident of Borabanda, Madhya Pradesh, for possessing an illegal firearm. They seized an illegal firearm, three live rounds and an SUV from him," Telangana Police informed through a statement.

A case under Arms Act was registered at the Cherlapally police station.

Further, according to the police, Yogender Rajput moved to Hyderabad in 2007 in seach of livelihood and started working as a driver in Kushal Logistics, Krishna Nagar, Hyderabad.

In 2018, he set up his own Security Agency — Yogi Raj Security Services — at Kondapur, the police said, adding that later, he shifted his office to Borabanda.

He came into contact with Shaik Shareef Moula- La-Ali, who is the director of a firm named E-Pro Solutions, and the latter requested him to provide 25 security guards for his office, the police said.

It was alleged that Yogender Rajput provided the security escorts, as requested, to Shaik Shareef, but the latter did not pay the agreed amount.

The two fell out over this and Rajput hatched a plan to kill Shareef with his firearm, the police said.

Further, according to the police, Rajput visited the Ashok Nagar district of Madhya Pradesh where he met his friend, Lallu Sharma, who has dealings with firearm suppliers at Madhya Pradesh.

Lallu Sharma acted as a mediator as Rajput purchased a countrymade firearm and 3 live rounds for Rs 20,000 from the arms dealer, police said.

Three months ago, Rajput met Shareef at ECIL X road, carrying his firearm along with him, the police said, adding that he brought up the amount that the latter owed.

As Shareef promised to pay the amount the day after, Rajput held off on his plan to kill the former, the police informed further.

Acting on a tip-off on Friday, the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team along with Cherlapally police apprehended Rajput while he was moving suspiciously in an SUV near Cherlapally railway bridge, and seized a countrymade firearm, 3 live rounds and the four-wheeler, police said. (ANI)

