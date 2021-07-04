Kochi, July 4 (PTI): Kerala Women's Commission on Sunday lashed out against the State police for allegedly being lax in a case of assault and harassment of a 22-year-old pregnant woman by her husband. The members of the Commission - Shji Shivaji and Thara M S - visited the hospital where the woman was undergoing treatment and said it was a serious issue.

"We have asked the police to file a report," the Commission told reporters.

The four-month pregnant woman, in her police complaint, alleged that her 28-year-old husband had kicked her in the stomach and harassed her for dowry.

The incident took place on June 29.

The couple, belonging to Ernakulam district, got married nine months ago.

"We have invoked section 498 of the Indian Penal Code and registered a case against the husband and six others, including his family members. We have arrested the husband andhisfriend on Saturday," the police told PTI.

The section invoked relates to harassment of a woman where such harassment is with a view to coercing her or any person related to her to meet any unlawful demand for any property or valuable security.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)