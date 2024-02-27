Gaya (Bihar), Feb 27 (PTI) A POCSO court in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday remanded a Deputy Superintendent of Police level officer to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the rape of a Dalit girl in 2001.

Kumar on Tuesday surrendered before the POCSO court judge Atishar Kumar.

Also Read | Germany: Union Calls 3-day Lufthansa Ground Staff Strike.

The court rejected his bail application and sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

Kumar was accused of raping the girl when he was posted in Gaya in 2001.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP Wins Eight Seats, Samajwadi Party Bags Two in Uttar Pradesh; State BJP MLC Mohsin Raza Says, ‘Ye 8 Nahi, 80 Ki Tayyari Hai’.

A chargesheet has been filed by the police after completing the investigation.

His bail application was rejected by the high court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)