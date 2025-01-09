Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 9 (PTI) A senior police officer was injured and the party office of Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary was torched during a clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday, police said.

"Two persons have so far been arrested in connection with the clash," police added.

The clash took place over a boundary wall being constructed by a coal outsourcing company in Babudih area under Madhuban police station, police said.

"As the company began constructing the wall, alleged land losers started protesting, demanding compensation and jobs in exchange for the land acquired by the company," the official said.

Another group, reportedly affiliated with a political party, intervened in support of the outsourcing company.

"They indulged in clashes with the protesting group, exchanged stones and bullets, and set several motorcycles on fire," the official added.

Madhuban police station in-charge Jai Prakash said Baghmara Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Purushotam Kumar Singh went to the spot with heavy security to control the situation. However, he was injured when a stone struck his forehead.

"As Singh was injured, members from both groups fled the spot," Prakash told reporters.

"The situation is now under control, and we are conducting raids to apprehend those involved in the clash. We have already arrested two persons, including one Karu Yadav, in connection with the incident," Prakash added.

Meanwhile, Yadav's supporters allegedly set Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary's Khakhari-based office in Dhanbad's Baghmara on fire.

Choudhary had reportedly visited the outsourcing company's site on Tuesday and advised company officials not to construct a boundary wall until the land losers are compensated.

