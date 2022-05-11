Hazaribag, May 11 (PTI) A police officer in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district was suspended for allegedly failing to check illegal coal mining and smuggling, officials said on Wednesday.

The officer-in-charge of Barkagaon police station Gautam Kumar was given several warnings in the past about rampant illegal coal mining in the area, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Also Read | Jharkhand: IAS Pooja Singhal Sent to 5-Day ED Remand.

But he failed to check it, following which action was initiated, he said.

Sub-Inspector Binod Kumar Tirkey has replaced Kumar as the OC of Barkagaon, he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Directs Officials to Conduct Special Vigil in Communally Sensitive Areas.

Illegal coal mining and smuggling rip the state exchequer of revenue, he said.

Chothe said he had information that about 80 tonnes of illegally mined coal were smuggled in the area, but the suspended officer did not bother to take action or inform his seniors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)