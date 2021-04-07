Haridwar, Apr 7 (PTI) Tasked with conducting the world's largest religious gathering Kumbh amid the Covid pandemic, police and paramilitary force personnel on Wednesday formed a huge, mask-shaped human chain, entering a record book for the feat.

More than 5000 police, PAC, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, Homeguard and PRD constables stood in the form of a mask to express their resolve and commitment to organise Kumbh successfully despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Held for the first time in the history of Kumbh, the event entered a record book, known as the India Book of Records.

Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal also administered an oath to the police and para-military personnel to ensure that the month-long congregation goes off well.

Geeta scholar Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, who presided over the function as the chief guest, praised the police for organising the event and said it will send an inspiring message of doing one's work while protecting oneself from the coronavirus.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri said wearing masks and maintaining a distance of two yards from each other is the biggest message of the Mahakumbh.

"This initiative of the police will wake up the world," he said.

Gunjyal said it will send the message of a "safe Kumbh and alert police."

Virendra Singh of India Book of Records who was present as a judge announced that this first-of-its-kind event will be registered as a new record in the Book.

