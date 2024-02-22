Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Police personnel on Thursday expressed gratitude towards Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the increase in their diet money.

A delegation of police personnel led by DGP Sanjay Kundu called on the Chief Minister in Shimla to thank him for the fivefold increase in their diet money.

The Chief Minister, in his budget speech, announced to increase the diet money to Rs 1,000, which was termed as a historic increase by all the members of the delegation. They said that no previous government had taken such a significant step.

MLA Sanjay Rattan was also present on the occasion.

On Tuesday, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 15 tippers of the Public Works Department from Chaura Maidan.

Highlighting his commitment to uplifting the infrastructure in the state, Sukhu said that the state government was phasing out vehicles with over 15 years of service, demonstrating the commitment to modernising infrastructure and improving disaster response, especially during snowfall and other emergencies.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was accelerating development projects being executed through the PWD, reiterating that the government has streamlined the tender process by reducing it from 51 to 30 days.

On Monday, the Chief Minister, while presiding over the state-level meeting of the Ekal Nari Sangathan function, emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society.

He said that 40,000 new beneficiaries under the social security pension scheme would be added during the next financial year and an additional expenditure of Rs. 70 crores would be spent on the same. (ANI)

