Motihari (Bihar), Mar 31 (PTI) Nearly 600 people, including 79 minors, were rescued from the clutches of fraudsters in Bihar's East Champaran district, the police said on Monday.

The police also arrested three persons associated with a firm that allegedly used to lure youths and minors with fake job offers, only to hold them captive and extort money from their families.

“Acting on a tip-off, police raided the premises of the private firm in the Raxaul area of East Champaran district and rescued 495 youths and 79 minor boys from its premises," the East Champaran Police said in a statement.

The police arrested three persons and launched a manhunt to nab 17 absconding accused who have been named in the FIR, it said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the firm used to detain people even for months after promising them jobs.

“Persons associated with the firm also extorted Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 from the parents of the victims. Investigations also revealed that victims were subjected to physical and psychological abuse by the accused," the statement said.

All 79 rescued minor boys were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee of Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran.

