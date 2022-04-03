New Tehri (U'khand), Apr 2 (PTI) Four people from Delhi were rescued by police after they fell into the Ganga here in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

According to police, Ritu (27) lost balance while bathing in the river. Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh (57) and Jaspreet Kaur (33), who were accompanying Ritu, tried to save her, but the strong currents pulled them away.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray Demands Shutting Down of Loudspeakers of Mosques.

All four were rescued by alert police personnel, they said, adding that the incident occurred around 11 am.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)