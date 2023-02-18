Karimganj (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): Assam Police on Saturday seized over 1000 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.02 crore from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

The police have apprehended the truck driver.

According to police, the truck was coming from Tripura side towards Assam and the team of Churaibari Police watch post recovered 1020 kg of ganja packed in 51 packets concealed under a consignment of natural rubber from the truck.

Niranjan Das, In-Charge of the Churaibari police watch post said that the market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 1.02 crore.

"We recovered 1020 kg of ganja from the truck which was coming from Tripura side. We apprehended the driver of the truck identified as Biplab Das," Das said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

