Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) BJP leader Sajal Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that after a Kolkata club announced 'Operation Sindoor' as its Durga Puja theme, the police sent a letter to "disturb" the organisers.

The two-page letter from Muchipara Police Station in Kolkata to the secretary of the 'Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojonin Durgatsav' directed him to follow certain rules to make the festivity at the club safe and secure for pandal hoppers.

Ghosh is one of the organisers of the Durga Puja at the club.

"We did not put up any advertisement or any billboard regarding our theme (Operation Sindoor). It was only a post on Facebook on Sunday and we got a two-page letter on Monday. This is nothing but to create disturbance," Ghosh said when PTI contacted him.

The letter asked the club to "compliance and mitigation measures" and asked the organisers to follow directives in the interest of public safety, security, and efficient crowd management for the upcoming festival.

Ghosh described the communication as a "love letter" and asked whether other Durga Puja organisers in West Bengal have received similar letters from the police.

"The theme of Durga Puja was announced on Sunday evening, and the love letter came on Tuesday evening. I want to know how many other puja committees across West Bengal have been sent such a letter. Not to anyone," he said.

