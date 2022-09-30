Kozhikode (Ker) Sep 30 (PTI) Kerala Police on Friday notified the places associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical Muslim outfit, and its front organisations which were banned for five years by the central government for its alleged terror activities, and shut it down.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was involved in the search and seizure of materials in some other locations in the state, police sources said without elaborating.

Police took over the offices of the banned organisation and closed it in Kozhikode city and rural areas and pasted notice in this regard.

The office of the Social Service Trust where the PFI office in Vatakara was functioning and its office housed in Pratheeksha Charitable Trust at Nadapuram were notified by the Kozhikode rural police. Apart from this, two other offices were also notified.

"As per section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), we have notified the places which were used for the purpose of the unlawful association," a senior police official of the district told PTI.

He said the police will file the details of the notice, inventory and other related matters of the building to the District Collector.

The state headquarters of the PFI at Meenchantha near here has also been closed after a thorough search and seizure operation, sources said.

The action has been effected on the basis of a directive from the DGP to all district police chiefs to close down the PFI offices in the state and freeze its bank accounts.

The Centre had banned the PFI and its allied outfits for its alleged terror activities on Wednesday.

The PFI state leadership had issued a statement saying the organisation has been disbanded in the wake of the Home Ministry's decision to ban it.

