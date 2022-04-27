Noida, Apr 27 (PTI) Police verification of all employees and security personnel working in bars, malls, hotels and restaurants in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be mandatory, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh said in the order on Wednesday legal action will be taken against them if they failed to do so.

"The employees working in all the bars of Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) will have to get the police verification done," the order stated.

"The Excise Officer has been ordered that all security personnel working in malls, bars, hotels/restaurants should ensure to get police verification done, otherwise legal action will be taken," it added.

The order comes in the wake of the death of a 30-year-old private firm's executive on April 25 at a bar in a Noida mall. He was allegedly beaten to death by bar employees over an argument on a bill amounting to Rs 7,400.

