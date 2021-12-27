Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MLA Partha Bhowmik on Sunday cautioned party workers against using strong-arm tactics in the upcoming municipal polls in North 24 Parganas district, asserting that police will not treat them with kid gloves if unfair means were adopted.

Bhowmik, at a party workers' meeting in Ichhapore, said they should not repeat “muscle-flexing exercise if that was pursued in any local body polls in the past”.

Also Read | Major Fire Breaks Out in Makeshift Market in Jammu.

"Police won't treat you with kid gloves if you do anything wrong just because you belong to our party," he said.

BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh, however, said Bhowmik's statement was meant to play to the gallery.

Also Read | Omicron In Kerala: 19 More Cases Of New COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In The State; Tally Reaches 57.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)