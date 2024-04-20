Malda (WB), Apr 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stirred a controversy on Saturday by predicting a political "explosion" that would disintegrate the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by early next week.

Speaking at an election meeting in West Bengal's Malda in support of party candidate Srirupa Mitra Choudhury, Adhikari claimed that a "huge explosion" would shatter the TMC-led by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Also Read | Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Dies: BJP Candidate From Moradabad Lok Sabha Seat Passes Away at 72.

"Wait for Monday. A huge explosion will shatter Pisi-Bhaipo's party. They will not be able to recover," the leader of the opposition told party workers.

Asked by reporters, Adhikari clarified that he was referring to a political upheaval and insisted that the TMC was already in a precarious position.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FIRs Lodged Against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, JDS Chief HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra.

He promised that women in the state would get Rs 3,000 per month under a rebranded empowerment scheme once the BJP comes to power.

Adhikari mocked TMC's victory celebrations in north Bengal, labeling them as signs of frustration and desperation.

As of now, TMC leaders have not responded to Adhikari's claims.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)