New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Polical leaders from different parties and Chief Ministers of several states hailed the teams of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whispers' for their win at the Oscar awards on Monday.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur congratulated the 'RRR' team for winning the Oscars under the best original song category at the 95th Academy awards.

Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to congratulate the 'RRR' crew.

"Naatu Naatu has struck a chord all around the world! The power of Indian content has captured the hearts of audiences globally; the @RRRMovie team @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaanihave mesmerised with their cinematic art & left everyone spellbound with their song!"," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

"Congratulations on winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at Oscars95! A proud moment for India as RRR creates history by becoming the first Indian production to bag an Academy Award in the 'best song' category!", he said in another tweet.

On the success of 'The Elephant Whisperers' at the Oscars, Anurag Thakur said on the microblogging site, "A heartwarming story of love and co-existence in harmony with nature; its a beautiful story of Bomman, Belli & baby elephant Raghu set in Tamil Nadu. Thrilled that Elephant Whisperers has bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards! Congrats!".

While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' and the 'RRR' team.

On Twitter, he said, "Remarkable India Shines on World Stage. Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum & @guneetm for #Oscars95 to The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Film); & to @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli and the entire #RRR team as #NatuNatu wins #Oscars for the Best Original Song. Proud!"

Other political leaders also congratulated the teams of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for their success on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that "two women have made India proud with their heart-warming showcase of the beauty and importance of wildlife conservation."

"Heartiest congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning the Oscar. These two women have made India proud with their heart-warming showcase of the beauty and importance of wildlife conservation," the Wayanad MP said.

"The song India danced to has truly gone global! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire RRR team for winning the Best Original Song at the Oscars for #NaatuNaatu," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted "It is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as for the entire nation. Congratulations to the entire team of RRR film for winning the Oscar Award for your wonderful song".

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the world is noticing and appreciating Indian cinema.

"RRR song #NaatuNaatu creates history by winning the Academy Award ie. #Oscar for Best Original Song. Congratulations to @ssrajamouli & Team RRR for this marvellous feat. Kudos to @mmkeeravaani for crafting this masterpiece. The world is noticing & appreciating our cinema too!," Bommai tweeted.

"Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant whisperers' wins #Oscars in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The film depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants. Congratulations Guneet Monga & the team! Yes , "the future is audacious and the future is here", Bommai said in another tweet.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "This is Phenomenal! Such a proud moment for all of us Indians at the Oscars Congratulations India What an achievement by team #RRR and team #TheElephantWhisperers Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist NaatuNaatu has not only captivated audiences across the globe, it now etched in history!

Congress General secretary KC Venugopal on Twitter said "Superb win for Naatu Naatu at the Oscars95 Awards, congratulations to the entire RRR team for this global recognition and for bringing pride and happiness to billions of Indians all over the world! Jai Hind".

Naatu Naatu' has dominated all the major global awards. Before entering the Oscars, in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' (ANI)

