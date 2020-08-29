Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the 'political pandemic' of the BJP should be stopped and the state will show the way to the country in the 2021 state assembly polls.

"Fight or die. What decision will we take? Our decision is 'Karenge ya marenge. Hum ladenge, marenge nahi, humlog jeetenge'. This is what Gandhiji said. We will remove the darkness," Mamata said while addressing a virtual rally on the foundation day of TMCP (Trinamool Chhatra Parishad), the student wing of Trinamool Congress.

"We will fight against this corona pandemic. But you will have to stop the political pandemic. The kind of atrocity that is being led by the BJP has to be stopped. Don't believe what they are sharing on social media, 99 per cent of what they say are lies. In 2021, West Bengal will fight for truth. We will show the way to the rest of the country," she added.

She further said that on September 16, Trinamool members would stand on the borders of fields to protest against centre's anti-farmer policies and she will also attend the programme in some villages.

Mamata Banerjee further said that the state government is in favour of not holding the exams in the face of the coronavirus pandemic but the centre is unresponsive on this issue.

"Many of the students are eager to go to school and college but are unable to due to corona. The first case in Kolkata was on March 23. We have fought this hard and many have had to sit at home. Many are wondering if they have to go to give exams. It is creating a mental agony (possibly referring to JEE and NEET exams). People at home are wondering how students will go to give exams. Students are the most troubled now," she said.

"Schools are in our hands. That's why we are not conducting exams at schools. Only Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik exams took place and results are out. The worry is about colleges and universities. Seven to eight Chief Ministers sat in a meeting and decided that they will appeal to SC. Six states' ministers have signed on the petition. Moloy Ghatak has signed from West Bengal," she added.

The West Bengal CM further said: "One more order has come from SC that colleges and universities have to conduct exams and results cannot be declared without exams. I would not blame the court but I blame the central government. Why are they doing this to students?"

"The Centre gave a letter in April. There is no need to conduct exams. The advisory was that universities could pass students based on the earlier semester. It was a UGC guideline. Now my question is what happened? That time it was not safe then for students but now is it safe? A decision is taken (they choose) that some exams can take place," she added.

Mamata further recounted that in the USA, schools had opened and 1 lakh students had contracted corona.

"Transport, industries are not functional. Many people have lost their jobs and people are working from home. All the pressure is on students. Students will come from Bihar to Kolkata to give exams. How will these students travel? If they cannot reach safely who will be responsible?" she questioned. (ANI)

