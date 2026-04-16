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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Some stories don't begin - they rise. Her name is Aika - meaning love song in Japanese and echoing unity in Hindi - and she is the protagonist of the Official Anime Music Video for Shine Bright, voiced by 12-year-old singer Alithea Jake and created by her father Jake Joss, under the Original Sing venture.

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Aika is the world's first AI-generated Indian-origin anime K-Pop star - a pioneering figure at the intersection of three of the world's most powerful fandoms: anime, K-Pop, and Indian music.

The Girl in the Room

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Aika's story begins in the most relatable of places: a quiet bedroom at dawn. We first meet her not as a star, but as a dreamer. The early light catches a room filled with books, a keyboard, and a guitar - the tools of a girl quietly building a world of her own. She represents every young creator working in the shadows, fueled by nothing but a spark of ambition.

The Transformation

As the K-Pop-inspired pulse of Shine Bright kicks in, Aika's world undergoes a shift. Through a breathtaking sequence of light and energy, she moves from the safety of her room into a magical futuristic world.

But Aika is not a typical instant superstar. The story makes a deliberate emotional choice: even after she dons her shimmering stage costume, we see her return to her instruments. She is back at the keyboard. She is back at her guitar. She is back in singing class and in the recording studio. This is the heart of her narrative - that even when you reach the stars, the work and the learning never stop.

The climax of Aika's story is not just the moment she realises her potential and steps into her light - it is the confidence she carries back into her everyday life. Her message is clear: fly till your wings take you - but always keep yourself grounded.

A New Era of Storytelling

When Shine Bright released in December 2025 as an Official Lyric Video, it went beyond the format - introducing a visual identity that captivated audiences worldwide. The anime music video is the next chapter of that journey, bringing Aika fully to life as a star with a story, a stage, and a soul.

She bridges cultures, technologies, and storytelling in a single, cohesive vision. The rap section features hard panning that the creator says is best experienced with headphones.

She is a reminder that while AI can build scale and spectacle, it takes human intent - and a human voice - to give a story its meaning.

"Aika is a reminder that mastery isn't a destination, but a continuous cycle of growth."

"In the anime world, she rises. In the real world, she inspires."

Watch the Official Anime Music Video: https://youtu.be/AYdCKwI46wc

About Original Sing

Original Sing is an independent music venture founded by Jake Joss, built on the belief that creativity has no rules and intent leads technology. The venture has delivered three consecutive world-firsts in AI music within a single year: Daddy (World's First Fully AI-Generated Music Video Using Prompt Engineering), Azaadi (World's First Human-AI Collaborative Patriotic Album), and Shine Bright (World's First Human-AI Collaborative English-Korean Pop Song by a 12-Year-Old Indian).

To follow the journey, visit https://originalsing.net or find Original Sing on Instagram at @original.sing.

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