India News | Politicos in Bihar Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Some Demand CBI Probe

Patna, Jun 14 (PTI) Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum in Bihar on Sunday following the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was the latest among those who hailed from the state and made it big in Bollywood.

Governor Fagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came out with condolence messages expressing anguish over the death of Rajput, who was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Mumbai.

Senior Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, the original "Bihari Babu" of the tinsel town, came out with a couple of tweets expressing grief and shock over the news and remarked, "suicide is not the answer".

A condolence message was also issued by the leader of the opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav while his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav came out with an uncharacteristically thoughtful tweet.

"Dear Sushant, was it an appropriate age for bidding adieu to the world? Cannot believe the news! The ever smiling face, so full of life!" Yadav tweeted.

Condolence messages were also issued by Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan and senior BJP leader and Union minister Nityananda Rai.

Former MPs Lovely Anand and Pappu Yadav, both of whom hail from the Kosi Seemanchal region which the Rajputs family hails from, visited the actors residence here and consoled his grieving father, and suspecting foul play also demanded a "CBI inquiry".

The demand was seconded by the state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which issued a statement to the effect and alleged that "hostility against Biharis in the film industry" drove the actor to suicide at a young age of 34.

Condoling Rajput's death, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it is an "irreparable loss" not only to the film industry but also for the entire society as well.

"The sudden death of the actor has caused irreparable loss not only to the film industry but also for the entire society as well," Khattar said in Chandigarh.

