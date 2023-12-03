New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): As the Bhartiya Janata Party moved towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the politics of the country is now 'Modified'.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the way Prime Minister Modi has led the party with honesty, dedication and determination is the reason why the party is now bearing the fruits.

"The politics of the country is now becoming Modi-fied", he said.

Further, launching an attack on the opposition, Trivedi said, "the opposition's caste based politics and polarization, clearly did not work. Their end-moment promises and gurantees did not play well, and now there is only one guarantee in the country-Modi ki guarantee".

On party's position in Telangana, Trivedi stayed defiant and said, "let the final results come out. We have had a good election there as well, and I am sure that our voting percentage must have definitely increased there".

By crossing the halfway mark of 115, the Bhartiya Janata party is set for a second term in Madhya Pradesh, while it is heading towards comfortable victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, according to the latest trends from Election Commission, while the Congress is poised to win Telangana for the first time in a shock for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi which was in power in India's youngest state for the past 10 years.

The BJP is leading on 166 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 53 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh and 115 of 199 seats in Rajasthan.

BJP is on its way to creating a record in Madhya Pradesh and its expected coming to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years is an apparent indication of the party's organizational hold in the state as well as popularity of its schemes and leadership.

Rajasthan seems to have followed the over three-decade old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot appears to be on its way out.

BJP has bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh where the ruling Congress was supposed to have done well. A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to worked for the BJP.

The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8 am on Sunday. (ANI)

