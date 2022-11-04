New Delhi, November 4: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday remarked that pollution is not Delhi's but North India's problem, urging the Centre to take specific steps to relieve the region from the problem.

Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government is mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented. He went on to announce that the primary schools in Delhi will be shut from Saturday onwards till the pollution situation in the National capital improves. Delhi Air Pollution: Haze Covers NCR Skies As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; Gurugram's AQI Jumps to 'Very Severe'.

The Delhi CM's remarks come after the national capital reported the air quality in the 'severe' category for the second consecutive day. Addressing a joint press conference with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal took responsibility for the stubble burning in Punjab and said that it is not the time to blame game and doing politics over the sensitive issue. Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear on November 10 Plea on Worsening Air Quality in National Capital.

"Pollution is not just Delhi's but entire Northern India's problem. The Centre has to come forward and take specific steps so that the entire North India can be relieved from pollution. Air pollution is a North India problem. AAP, the Delhi government or the Punjab government are not solely responsible. Now is not the time for the blame game. There should not be politics over such a sensitive issue. I admit there is stubble burning in Punjab," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal hoped that lot lesser incidents of stubble burning would be reported in Punjab by next year and said that steps are being taken for it. "Farmers are not responsible for it. They want a solution. The day they find the solution, they will stop burning stubble. If there is stubble burning in Punjab, our government is responsible for it. We take responsibility for it. We have been in the government for only six months which is a very less period. The Punjab government has taken steps. I hope the stubble-burning incidents will be much lesser by next year," he said.

"We're also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented," Kejriwal added. "We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," the Delhi CM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)