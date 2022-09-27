Puducherry, Sep 27 (PTI) Puducherry logged 23 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,74,442, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Tuesday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 23 cases were identified during examination of 975 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 16 out of the 23 new cases, Karaikal registered four and Yanam three infections. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not register any case, the Director said.

The active cases stood at 396 which comprised four patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 392 in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 61 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,072.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,974.

The test positivity rate was 2.36 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.64 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The Health department has so far examined 24,05,944 samples and found 20,39,788 of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has also administered 22,12,452 doses till now, which comprised 9,92,962 first doses, 8,49,300 second doses and 3,70,190 booster doses.

