New Delhi, September 27: A 20-year-old Pakistani man has been apprehended by the BSF from the Sri Ganganagar sector in Rajasthan, an spokesperson of the force said Tuesday. Md Waqas was nabbed from along the India-Pakistan International Border in "suspicious circumstances" on Monday evening, he said.

"During initial questioning, the man revealed that he is a follower of Tehreek-e-Labbaik and entered into India to propagate the ideology of the said outfit," the spokesperson said. Md Waqas hails from Karampur village in the Bahawalnagar district of Pakistan, he said. BSF Repatriates 2 Pakistani Nationals to Pak Rangers After They Inadvertently Entered Indian Territory.

A joint team of intelligence and security agencies is questioning the man and he will be handed over to the local police soon, the officer said.

