Mumbai, September 27: A large section of Muslims in different parts of India would be looking for the new moon this evening. The moon sighting will be conducted to determine the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 in India. Rabi Ul Awwal, also spelt as Rabi al-Awwal and Rabi Ul Awal, is the third month of Islamic Hijri calendar. Based on the start of Rabi Ul Awwal 2022, date of Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in India would also be announced. Catch live news updates on Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 moon sighting in India here. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: Ahead of Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday, Mumbai Masjids Enlighten Non-Muslims About His Teachings.

Muslims look for the new moon on 29th day of each Islamic month. If the moon is sighted, a new month begins from the next day. In case the crescent is not visible, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Hence, the moon sighting is conducted. For a large section of Muslims, today (September 27) marks the 29th day of ongoing Safar month. Therefore, Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 in India would begin from tomorrow (September 28) if the moon is sighted today. Rabi Ul Awwal Moon Sighting 2022: Crescent Not Sighted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia, Rabi al-Awwal To Begin From September 28; Eid Milad Un Nabi on October 9.

In case the moon is not sighted, the ongoing Safar month will complete 30 days tomorrow (September 28) and Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 would start from September 29 in India.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date in India:

It is largely believed that Prophet Mohammed was born on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. A section of Muslims celebrate his birthday, also called Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 date in India would be decided based on the start of Rabi al-Awwal month. If Rabi Ul Awwal month begins from September 28, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in India would fall on October 9. The special day would be observed on October 10 in case the new month commences from September 29.