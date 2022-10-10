Puducherry, Oct 10 (PTI) Yanam region of the Union Territory which is an enclave in Andhra Pradesh alone had a new COVID-19 case, a senior official of the Puducherry Department of Health said on Monday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the single case emerged after examination of 118 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today. The overall tally now stands at 1,74,855.

Sriramulu said Four patients recovered during the last 24 hours, while the overall recoveries were 1,72,723.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions in the Union Territory and the death toll remained at 1,974.

The Director said the test positivity rate was 0.85 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.78 per cent, respectively.

The Health Department has so far examined 24,15,966 samples and found 20,47,237 of them to be negative.

The Director said the department has till now administered 22,42,841 doses which comprised 9,93,439 first doses, 8,57,452 second doses and 3,91,950 booster doses.

