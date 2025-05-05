Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): The district commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Vikas Kundal, met and felicitated the students who have topped the 10th and 12th examinations in the district.

While interacting with the students, Vikas Kundal congratulated them on their performance and announced that they would be given mobile tablets for their achievements.

"I congratulate the toppers who have brought laurels to their parents and the district. I also wish them a bright future. We will distribute mobile tablets to them", he said while interacting with the students.

Furthermore, Vikas Kundal said that the students who have scored well in the examinations have brought glory to their parents and the entire Poonch district. He wished these children would succeed in every field and asserted that they had laid a firm foundation in that direction.

"First of all, I congratulate all the children who have passed. I congratulate the parents, teachers and relatives of the children who have scored good marks. By scoring good marks, they have not only brought glory to their parents but also to the entire Poonch district. I sincerely hope that these children will work hard in the same way in life. They will become good citizens and will excel in every field and they have laid a good foundation. I wish them a bright future", he told ANI.

Arzoo Asif Minhas, the district topper of Poonch in class 10th exams, said that she wants to credit her teachers for her performance and that the district commissioner encouraged her to do well in the future.

"I would like to give credit to my teachers and parents for my hard work. The District Commissioner encouraged us to do well in future."

Another student, Vanshika Bal,i who was the third topper in the Jammu and Kashmir class tenth exams, said that she belongs to a poor family and has received a lot of support from them towards her studies.

"Even though I belong to a very poor family, my family has supported me a lot in my studies. I also thank my school. DC sir has encouraged me a lot", she said. (ANI)

