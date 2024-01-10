Poonch/Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday seized narcotics weighing 2.5 kg from a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

They said the contraband, believed to be high-grade heroin worth crores of rupees in the international market, was smuggled from across the border, adding that it was found dumped in the Malti area ahead of the border fence.

A search operation is underway and further details are awaited, the officials said.

