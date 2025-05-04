Badrinath (Uttarakhand), May 4 (ANI): The sacred protals of Badrinath Dham were reopened for devotees on Sunday morning after remaining closed for six months, marking a spiritual moment for pilgrims and Uttarakhand.

Dharmadhikari of Badrinath Dham, Radha Krishna Thapliyal, described the occasion as deeply significant.

"Today is an important day because people wait for six months to pray in the temple. First prayers are offered for the well-being of everyone, then the pious portals of the Lord are opened. Uttarakhand Chief Minister prayed for the well-being of the state. Prime Minister and Uttarakhand CM perform 'poojan' here on behalf of the nation," he said.

He urged those unable to attend in person to offer their prayers mentally.

"Those who are not able to come should worship God in their minds. The 'Shringar' will done today itself, and darshan will be allowed throughout the day, keeping the huge crowd in consideration," he added.

A large number of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the ceremonial reopening. Expressing their emotions, one devotee said, "I felt amazing after 'darshan'. The administration is taking full care... my mind has become peaceful."

Another added, "There is peace here. I am feeling amazing... the weather is cold."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended a warm welcome to all pilgrims. Calling it an "auspicious day," he prayed for a safe and smooth journey for all visitors and personally reviewed arrangementsat the shrine.

"Today is a very auspicious day, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal are opening. I welcome all the pilgrims on their arrival in the holy land of Uttarakhand and pray to God that the journey of all the pilgrims is completed smoothly," Dhami said.

He also highlighted ongoing development work. "All arrangements have been made. Work is progressing on the master plan of Lord Badri Vishal under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Badrinath, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2. (ANI)

