Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) A portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai on Thursday, and at least 60 to 70 people were evacuated safely from the structure, a fire brigade official said.

Also Read | Mozilla Firefox's New Feature Automatically Removes Tracking From URLs: Report.

The incident took place around 2 pm in Badamwadi area of Kalbadevi, a densely populated locality in the city, the official said.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Here’s All About The Shiv Sena Leader Who is Set to Take Oath as The Next CM of Maharashtra.

"A portion of a cessed MHADA building collapsed in the afternoon. There is no report of any injury so far," an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

At least 60 to 70 people were evacuated safely from the premises before the collapse, he said.

Five fire engines were pressed into service and the work of clearing the debris was underway, he said.

Janak Sanghavi, a former corporator from the area, said the building — Janak Bhuvan — was undergoing repairs at the time of the incident.

Residents of the building were rescued before a portion of the structure collapsed, as the plaster of the building was falling, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)