New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A Portuguese parliamentary delegation led by its Assembly Vice President Marcos Perestrello called on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on the Parliament House Complex on Monday.

Harivansh lauded the cordial relationship between India and Portugal based on shared history, maritime connections, cultural and diaspora linkages driven by common values of democracy and multilateralism.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hikes, Pension Revisions for Govt Employees and Pensioners.

The deputy chairman expressed hope the two nations would continue to strengthen their bilateral ties.

Reflecting on the longstanding relationship, Harivansh said he was happy to note that both the countries have been undertaking activities to celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations and that several activities in the fields of art, culture, academic conferences, seminars, book launches and films are being carried out with great enthusiasm.

Also Read | Nagpur Violence: Clashes Erupt in Maharashtra Town Over Rumours of Burning of Holy Book of Muslim Community As Aurangzeb Tomb Row Continues (Watch Video).

India and Portugal have maintained the tradition of sustained interaction and dialogue at high levels of leadership, he said.

Emphasising on the social and cultural engagements between India and Portugal, Harivansh said there Portuguese people have keen interest towards Indian culture, philosophy, yoga, ayurveda, music, dance, cuisines and films.

Harivansh expressed his gratitude for the welcoming attitude shown by Portugal in receiving new immigrants from India and helping them to integrate with the Portuguese society and community, saying it has infused further dynamism into the bilateral ties and deepening engagements in various sectors.

Harivansh said India encourages more Portuguese businesses to leverage India's vast market and manufacturing ecosystem not only to serve domestic consumers but also to cater to the global supply chains.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody was also present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)