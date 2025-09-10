Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar hinted that there is a "possibility" of an international conspiracy behind the ongoing Nepal protests.

The spiritual leader further said that he is in touch with his followers in Nepal, and that the "frustration" among the youth seems to be rising.

Also Read | World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Speak More Openly About Mental Health and Reduce Stigma, Says Union Minister JP Nadda.

"Whenever an agitation takes place, anti-social elements enter. It seems that there could also be an international conspiracy at play," the spiritual leader said during a press conference in Nagpur.

Talking about his followers in Nepal, he added, "They are there (in Nepal) in large numbers. I am in touch with them. Frustration among the youth kept rising."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: After Consensual Sex, Santacruz Man Rapes and Extorts Married Woman From Rajkot As She Tries To Part Ways; Arrested.

Meanwhile, amid the widespread protests against corruption in Nepal, Twenty-seven individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu, have been arrested by the Nepalese Army, according to the Himalayan Times.

The arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests. Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest.

In addition, security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, as reported by The Himalayan Times.

Earlier, the Nepalese Army announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country. The orders will remain in effect till 5 PM today, following which a nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11).

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also resigned from his post amid the growing protests.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)