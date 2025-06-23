Bhubaneswar, Jun 23 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik is recovering well following a cervical spine surgery at a Mumbai hospital, his brother said on Monday.

In a video message released by the BJD, the former CM's elder brother Prem Patnaik said, "Naveen had a procedure yesterday and he is doing very well. He is even walking a little—just a few steps to the bathroom".

"I just want to thank all of you, the people of Odisha and everybody for thinking about him, praying for him and shower your wishes. I am sure with all your good wishes, he will have a very very speedy recovery, Thank you and Jai Jagannth," the senior Patnaik said.

Patnaik had undergone a spine surgery for cervical arthritis at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

His procedure was "successful", Dr Santosh Shetty, the CEO and Executive Director of the hospital, had said on Sunday.

Odisha-born and country's leading cardiologist Dr Ramakant Panda, who supervised Patnaik's procedure, said the BJD chief has started talking and will remain under observation for two days, after which he will be shifted to a private room.

Dr Panda said Patnaik is likely to be discharged in four/five days.

